Moody’s Names Mona Breed as Chief Information Officer

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that Mona Breed will join the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective October 15, 2018. As CIO, Ms. Breed will lead Moody’s global technology infrastructure and programs. She will report to Raymond McDaniel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s.

“With nearly 30 years of experience embedding innovation and technology programs at leading financial and professional services firms, Mona’s insight and expertise will be invaluable as we enhance our technology capabilities and leverage our investments,” said Raymond McDaniel President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s.

Prior to joining Moody’s, Ms. Breed led IT infrastructure for Oppenheimer Funds, where she drove innovation and transformation, including the firm’s cloud computing, unified communication and collaboration, data center operations and workplace technologies. She has also held senior technology roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Apollo.

Ms. Breed succeeds Tony Stoupas, who has led Moody’s IT organization as CIO since 2010 and will remain through the end of 2018. “I am grateful to Tony for his contributions, including the development of a mature, robust technology platform that will support further growth and innovation,” added Mr. McDaniel.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005766/en/

Source: Businesswire