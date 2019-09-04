Moody’s Names Shivani Kak as Head of Investor Relations, David Hogan as Interim Treasurer

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that it has named Shivani Kak as its new Head of Investor Relations and David Hogan as Interim Treasurer. Salli Schwartz, Moody’s current Global Head of Strategic Capital Management, will leave the company on September 6, 2019 to pursue another opportunity.

Ms. Kak and Mr. Hogan will both report to Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer. As Head of Investor Relations, Ms. Kak will oversee outreach to Moody's current and prospective shareholders and investors, and manage Moody’s Investor Relations team. Mr. Hogan will assume responsibility for Moody’s Treasury function, including cash management and capital allocation activities. Moody’s has begun a search for a permanent Treasurer.

“Shivani and David’s wealth of strategic, operational and financial experience across Moody’s will enable a seamless transition in our outreach to Moody’s shareholders and other external stakeholders, and support the company’s future growth initiatives,” said Mark Kaye. “I would like to thank Salli for her leadership and many contributions to Moody’s during her tenure, and I wish her success in the future.”

Ms. Kak joins from the Moody’s Investors Service Commercial team, where she is responsible for managing the US Structured Finance Sales team. Since joining Moody’s in 2008, she has held a number of senior commercial roles in product management and business development. She began her career at Moody’s as a Structured Finance Analyst. Prior to Moody’s, she held roles with Lehman Brothers and KPMG Russia. Ms. Kak holds an MBA in Finance from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management.

Mr. Hogan joined Moody’s in July 2010 as Vice President of Revenue Accounting and Billing. He served as EMEA Regional Controller from June 2013 to September 2016, before becoming Assistant Corporate Controller in New York. He is a graduate of Rutgers University School of Business and has a New York State CPA.

