Mr. Phone Awards 2018 Winners Announced – Celebrating the best in the Smartphone Industry

India’s fastest growing tech publication – Mr. Phone – has initiated a set of prestigious awards commemorating the best-of-the-best in smartphone innovations. The brand raised a toast to the best smartphones by initiating the maiden edition of the Mr. Phone Awards 2018 in the capital.

From L to R: Akshay S Rao (Senior Product Marketing Manager, Samsung India), Ershad Kaleebullah (Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Phone), Ritesh Bhatnagar (Business Head, Mr. Phone), Vivek Joshua, (Product Marketing, Samsung India), Ravi Goyal (Product Marketing Manager, Samsung India)

This year has been a particularly outstanding one for the smartphone industry with many legacy brands continuing their steady growth by adopting new phone trends. From pop-out cameras to triple-camera setups on phones, some new and exciting smartphone trends were observed by the industry watchers. We’ve also seen the emergence of new brands that have disrupted the space with some stellar offerings and Mr. Phone has been at the top of all the advancements in smartphone technology and has tracked the Indian smartphone space consistently all throughout 2018.

Ritesh Bhatnagar, Business Head, Mr. Phone handing over best mid range phone award to Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head, HMD Global, India

To help Mr. Phone finalise the winners, the publication assembled an eminent set of jury members. The members of the jury included: Abhishek Baxi from Android Authority, Ash from C4ETech, Ershad Kaleebullah from Mr. Phone, Harish Jonnalagadda from Android Central, and finally, Tushar Kanwar from BusinessWorld and The Telegraph.

This esteemed jury picked winners across nine different categories. Here is a list of all the winners:

Best Flagship Phone – Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Best Budget Flagship Phone – Poco F1 Best Mid-range Phone – Nokia 7 Plus Best Budget Phone – ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Best Camera Phone – Google Pixel 3/Pixel 3 XL Best Multimedia Phone – LG G7+ ThinQ Most Innovative Phone – Vivo Nex Best Operating System – Oxygen OS Most Promising Newcomer – Poco

And, the coveted award for the Most Popular Phone of 2018 – for which, close to 10,000 Mr. Phone users cast their votes – was won by the OnePlus 6/6T.

Admittedly, the OnePlus 6/6T won by a very close margin, but eventually, it managed to score the snag the maximum number of user votes.

Speaking about the inaugural Mr. Phone awards, Mr. Sumesh Menon, CEO and Co-founder, U2opia Mobile said, “We are ecstatic to receive such an overwhelming response from the Mr. Phone users and, we’d like to thank all the jury members who helped us in selecting the best brands that the consumers love across different categories.”

“The initiation of these awards are just a starting point of our success and with this, we will continue to grow YOY,” he concluded.

About Mr. Phone

Mr. Phone is one of India’s fastest growing technology publications in the country with more than 3 million consumers across different platforms. Founded in 2016, Mr. Phone operates across multiple platforms including a bespoke app, a feature-rich website, an active YouTube channel, with over 100k subscribers and a solid presence across all social media platforms.

It is a one-stop destination for all things related to smartphones, smartphone accessories, and other cool gadgets. We help you make the right purchase decision with clear product specifications, extensive editorial reviews, deep comparisons, and real-time news.

Our committed and experienced Editorial team in collaboration with a dedicated team of tech wizards is working towards revitalising the way tech content is served to interested users. Our Editorial team has already created an industry-standard in smartphone camera comparisons and reviews, which are eagerly sought ought by potential buyers.

The large Mr. Phone community is also highly engaged. Mr. Phone’s social groups have now evolved into a hotbed of activity with deep discussions around the latest smartphones and instant troubleshooting by active users.