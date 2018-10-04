Mr. Saimik Sen, Editor-in-Chief – Herald Global Announces Global Business Symposium 2018-19, UAE

Business Wire India
At the glittering ceremony held at Madinat Jumeirah Hotel, Dubai on 26th
September, 2018, Herald Global presents the “Global Business Symposium” witnessed presence of the eminent recipients of the “Most Admired Leaders of Asia”, “Prestigious Brands of Asia” and “Most Trusted Global Brands” awards.
Herald Global is a premium global news portal, featuring interviews of leaders from various industries, latest national and international news, movie reviews and brand reviews. BARC Asia is one of Asia leading independent research & brand listing agency. BARC Asia had conducted an extensive three-phase research in Asia to select the brands for the listing of Prestigious Brands of Asia and Most Trusted Global Brands Awards.
The magnificent evening began with Discussion on the topic “21st Century belongs to Asia & GCC” on which the Brand representatives & leaders presented their opinions and views on the contribution of GCC & Asia to the world.
Further, there was the unveiling of the most awaited coffee table book. The evening also witnessed the eminent awardees of “Most Admired Leaders Of Asia” like Her Excellency Mariam Al Rumaithi (Chairperson, Abu Dhabi Business Women Council), Ms. Nayla Al Khaja (CEO, Nayla Al Khaja Films & first female director of UAE), Mr. Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi (Chairman, RAK Properties), Mr. Bal Krishen (CEO, Century Financial brokers LLC), Mr. Hamid Kerayechain (CEO & Founding Partner, Ayana Holding), Mr. Sameer Yogishwar (CEO, HDFC International Life), Mr. Rupert Picardo (Director, d’ferns Consulting & Mystery Junkies) and many more graced the evening with their presence.
Followed was the felicitation of Prestigious Brands of Asia and Most Trusted Global Brands, some of the awardees who attend the award ceremony event are RAK Properties, Dubai Duty Free, Alloy Industries Co., Ltd., NMC Healthcare, UAE Exchange, A&W Restaurants Indonesia, Pran Foods, Igloo Ice Cream, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Hillcart Tales, Divyasree Developers, Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces, Nippon Paint, Note Cosmetics India, Fit & Glow Healthcare, Vaishali Pharma Ltd., Biostadt, Danube Group, Al Khaja Group, Dubai Duty Free, Maliban, Damac Properties, Danube and many more.
Source: Businesswire