MSCI Appoints Salli Schwartz Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer

by businesswireindia.com

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Salli Schwartz has been appointed Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer, effective September 16, 2019.

“We are thrilled that Salli is joining MSCI. Her 20 years in financial services, particularly in establishing and executing capital strategy, developing robust investor communication programs and managing relationships with shareholders, ratings agencies and sell side analysts, will ensure that we continue to maximize shareholder value,” said Linda S. Huber, Chief Financial Officer of MSCI.

“MSCI is continuing to evolve and grow rapidly, and I am excited to work with Linda and the Executive Committee to enhance its capital management strategy and to tell the company’s story to the investor community,” said Ms. Schwartz.

Ms. Schwartz previously served as the Global Head of Strategic Capital Management and Treasurer of Moody’s Corporation. She formed Moody’s Strategic Capital Management Group by combining the Investor Relations and Treasury teams, comprised of 20 global professionals. She also held other key senior positions during her 12-year tenure at Moody’s Corporation, including Global Head of Investor Relations and Communications as well as various Corporate Development roles. Ms. Schwartz began her career in Legg Mason’s investment banking group and was part of the financial management rotational program at Citigroup.

Ms. Schwartz holds an M.B.A. from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and a B.A. in History and Sociology of Science from the University of Pennsylvania.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond MSCI’s control and that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Other factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements can be found in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 22, 2019 and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if MSCI’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what MSCI projected. Any forward-looking statement in this press release reflects MSCI’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to MSCI’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. MSCI assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005528/en/

Source: Businesswire