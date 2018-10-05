05 Oct 2018, Edition - 1179, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- J&K: Terrorists attack CRPF Party in Tral
- Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei missing after visiting China
- Chandigarh: VAT on fuel cut by Rs. 1.50
- CBI moves the Jharkhand HC seeking to extend the prison term of RJD chief Lalu Prasad from three-and-a-half to seven years
- Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei missing after visiting China
- Homeless to get Rs 60,000 for land to build home: CM Nitish Kumar
- Terrorists target NC workers in downtown Srinagar, 3 shot at from close range in the Karfali Mohalla area, 2 killed and 1 injured
- Police have launched a search operation following the incident.
- Influential Kolkata imam slams Mamata’s Durga puja dole
- IAF’s microlight aircraft crashes near Baghpat, pilots safe
MSPL Aims to Increase Mine Productivity with Dassault Systèmes
by businesswireindia.com
October 5, 2018
Business Wire India
- Leading iron ore mining, processing company MSPL is deploying Dassault Systemes’ GEOVIA Whittle application
- MSPL can digitally transform mines into 3D models and simulated environments
- With GEOVIA applications MSPL has been able to mine more mineral blocks
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced at the GEOVIA User Conference in Kolkata that MSPL
Limited, a flagship company of the Baldota Group of Companies and a leading iron ore mining, processing and export company with over 50 years of expertise, has deployed Dassault
Systèmes’ GEOVIA Whittle application to increase mine productivity. Powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, GEOVIA Whittle delivers strategic mine planning capabilities to help MSPL stay ahead in acquiring new mineral blocks.
Today, the mining sector is facing challenges in the wake of low commodity prices, forcing companies to keep costs in check. With high-grade deposits disappearing and geographically viable deposits increasingly tapped out, mining companies are being pushed into remote locations to dig deeper beneath the surface. Digital technologies including a virtual mine framework based on a three-tiered approach – operational stability, mine execution excellence and business agility – can help them to effectively execute lean practices to increase productivity and innovate.
Arvind Mathur, Vice President, MSPL Limited said, “MSPL adopted Dassault Systèmes’ GEOVIA Whittle application to maximize profitability by delivering robust mine plans by taking into account real mining constraints. GEOVIA Whittle delivers trusted results and is used in scoping, feasibility, life-of-mine scheduling, and in the ongoing re-evaluation of mine plans throughout the production phase. Furthermore, with GEOVIA Whittle we will have a competitive advantage in terms of calculating the return on investment and net present value of the deposits.”
Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said, “India is expected to be the fastest growing economy in the next decade and the development of the mining sector will be important to achieve this. We are also cognizant of the challenges faced by Indian mining companies today. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform and GEOVIA applications enable them for sustainable capture of natural resources by ensuring minimal environmental impact. GEOVIA applications which are used in more than 4,000 sites across 135 countries lead the way in delivering innovations in modelling and simulation to optimize the entire mining value chain.”
For more information:
Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the Natural Resources
industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/natural-resources
Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform
, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com
Source: Businesswire