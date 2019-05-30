MX Player Uses Limelight Networks to Deliver Broadcast-Quality Experience to Millions of Viewers Watching the India Elections

by businesswireindia.com

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that MX Player used Limelight’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) to provide a seamless and a broadcast quality experience to millions of viewers watching the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. More than 900 million Indian citizens were eligible to vote, making it the largest election in the world.

Investments over the last few years have helped Limelight emerge as one of the largest content delivery networks in the country. Limelight Networks has been working with MX Player and other content originators and distributors to address their global content delivery needs. The company delivers rich content such as video, games, and software into India for its global customers. At the same time, Limelight has been helping Indian media companies deliver content to their global customers.

At its peak, traffic was flowing at 10 times the normal volume during the election. Using Limelight’s CDN, MX Player handled anticipated traffic spikes and successfully managed to provide a seamless and broadcast-quality experience on millions of connected devices to their Indian and global customers.

"With 100 Million Daily Active Users and 275 Million Monthly Active Users, MX Player is the largest video platform from India. We partnered with Limelight Networks to deliver high performance video to our large user base. On May 23, the day elections results came out, we saw a 10x spike from our usual traffic trend. I’m very happy to see that the teams from both sides have integrated a really robust system, which was able to deliver billions of request on this day smoothly and successfully,” said Vivek Jain, Chief of Product, Tech & Operations, MX Player

“As a long time CDN and video delivery partner, Limelight Networks was honored for the opportunity to support this milestone event. We’ll continue to scale and innovate on our journey with MX Player and our other media customers and keep providing high quality services to their online audiences,” said Ashwin Rao, Director, India at Limelight Networks.

About MX Player:

With over 75 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) – MX Player is the largest entertainment platform in the country, present on 1 out of every 2 smartphones. Defining “everytainment” for viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, it currently operates on an ad supported model and is a free to use app for premium content. MX Player provides users a wide online streaming library of over 100,000 hours of licensed content, across 10 languages and an exciting slate of MX Original Series with genres ranging across drama, comedy, reality and romance. From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times of India, India's largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has consistently ranked amongst the top 10 Android apps since 2012 and is available across Android, iOS and Web.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

