26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday

  • Govt orders CBI probe in Cambridge Analytica
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara
  • Mumbai charter plane crash case: BJP MP makes sensational claim in Lok sabha, says ‘company owned by top NCP Neta’
  • PNB fraudsters Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi asked to appear before the court under the new Fugitive Offenders Act
  • West Bengal Assembly passes bill to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
  • No casualties have been reported in the Indian Embassy, which is located near the US embassy in Beijing
  • Bomb blast near US Embassy in Beijing, China
  • Kerala police arrest Mohammed Rifa, Campus Front State Secretary in Ernakulam, Kerala in the Abhimanyu murder case
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe on shelter home where 29 girls were raped
  • Another showdown between Delhi govt and Lt Governor in Supreme Court today
Net Profit After Tax Grows by 27 Percent (Y-o-Y) in Q2'18

by businesswireindia.com

July 26, 2018

Business Wire India
 
    Quarter
April-June 2018 		Quarter
April-June
2017		 Year to date
Jan-June
2018		 Year to
date
Jan-June
2017
Sales Volume – Cement Millions tonnes 6.37 6.05 12.59 12.07
Net Sales Rs in Crore 2,927 2,817 5,690 5,347
Operating EBITDA Rs in Crore 622 651 1,129 1,045
Net Profit after Tax Rs in Crore 499 392 771 639
 
Better off-take in infrastructure projects, improved sand availability, and increased Government spending resulted in steady demand growth trends in H1’18. Demand is expected to grow more strongly in the rural belt on account of the impetus from the increased MSP of Kharif crops and prospects of a normal monsoon.
 
“Ambuja is well positioned to benefit from the upsurge in rural demand and the encouraging external environment. Our consistent customer-connect initiatives, pursuit of operational excellence and continued focus on the retail segment is helping us reduce the impact of rising cost pressures,” said Ajay Kapur, MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements.

Performance
 
Cement volumes increased in Q2 2018, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, backed by healthy demand. Net Sales stood at Rs 2,927 crore compared to Rs 2,817 crore. Sales of premium products have grown strongly and outperforms the normal growth trend.
 
Operating EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 622 Crore against Rs 651 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Better top line, improvements in productivity and efficiency parameters helped largely mitigate the rising cost pressures particularly from power & fuel in this quarter.
 
Net profit after tax is Rs 499 crore (includes dividend from ACC Rs 141 crore) against Rs 392 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
Performance of Material Subsidiary – ACC Limited
 
Cement volume grew in a sustained manner at 7%. Net Sales during the quarter went up by 13% to Rs 3,768 Crore compared to Rs 3,329 Crore for the same quarter last year.

Consolidated (Ambuja Cement and ACC Limited) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2018
  • H1 2018 Consolidated Net Sales up by 10%
  • H1 2018 Consolidated Operating EBITDA up by 7%
  • H1 2018 Consolidated PAT up by 8%
    Quarter
April-June
2018		 Quarter
April-June
2017		 Year to date
Jan-June
2018		 Year to
date
Jan-June
2017
Sales Volume – Cement Million tonnes 13.61 12.78 26.94 25.40
Net Sales Rs in Crore 6,683 6,145 12,997 11,782
Operating EBITDA Rs in Crore 1,250 1,290 2,252 2,099
Net Profit after Tax Rs in Crore 685 718 1,199 1,115
Net Profit after Tax and minority interest Rs in Crore 525 555 915 847
The combined annual cement capacity of both the companies stands at 63 million tonnes.
 
Outlook

The company expects the economy to grow strongly in 2018 post successful GST transition and due to the various initiatives of the Government.
 
Improved rural demand on account of government interventions such as the increase in the Minimum Support Price for Kharif crops, job creation and spending on rural and labour intensive infrastructure and expectations of a normal monsoon, combined with Government’s focus on infrastructure development (roads, ports, irrigation and metro projects), affordable housing and housing for all programme is expected to create buoyancy in the construction sector which will have a positive impact on cement demand. However, the Company expects that the increase in fuel prices and input material costs will continue in the near term.
 
The Company is well placed to benefit from the above initiatives taken by the Government.

Source: Businesswire

