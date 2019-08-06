New Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 goes on Sale in India August 7 2019 on Amazon.in

The special sale to commence on 7 th August 2019 at 12 PM onwards, exclusively for prime consumers

Huawei offers its latest, Y9 Prime 2019 on August Freedom Sale for Amazon Prime customers

Available in two stunning colour variants – Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue

Customers can also enjoy super hot deals, including 6 months No-Cost EMI & instant cashback of INR 500 on Amazon Pay

The new device will be available in close to 1000 retails stores for offline customers

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announces that its newly launched Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, will be exclusively available on Amazon.in starting 7th August at 12 Noon for prime customers under Freedom sale on the website. For regular customers the product would be available on Amazon starting from 8th Aug 12 AM.

The new device, which comes with exciting pre-book offers for offline customers, will also be available in close to 1000 retails stores including Croma, Poorvika and other retail outlets starting from 12th August. Customers pre-booking the device will get a classic combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600 mAh powerbank worth Rs. 4598 absolutely free.

Priced at INR 15,990, the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM variant of the device will be available in two mesmerizing colours – Sapphire Blue & Emerald Green.

Customers will also enjoy host of other exciting offers, including 6 months No-Cost EMI & instant cashback of INR 500 on Amazon Pay. Additional exchange offer of upto INR 1500 and instant discount of 10% on SBI bank credit cards is poised to make the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 a great buy.

Huawei has also introduced special offers through its partnership with Reliance Jio. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 users on getting a recharge of Rs.198/Rs.299 will get Rs. 2200 cashback and 125 GB Additional 4G Data. These Cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs. 198 and 299 via MyJio app only. In addition, upon availing recharges of Rs. 198/Rs. 299, 5 GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in user’s MyJio account.

One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more.

