New Technology Hackathon Themes Grab Limelight at TechGig Code Gladiators 2018

Guinness World Record holder – TechGig Code Gladiators – hosted a hackathon in 9 different themes, apart from the core coding competition in the 2018 edition.

Themes included new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Alexa, and Blockchain. About 252 coders from these skills were shortlisted for the mega final from overall 2,28,880 entries!

Dr. Sandeep Sharma, Leader with

Deloitte Consulting India Private Limited

Our professionals keep seeking newer opportunities that help them hone their skills in upcoming and new-age technologies, and utilize their capabilities to result in an enhanced delivery experience. Platforms like the recently concluded TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 championship, is just another example of how professionals can stay upbeat and challenge themselves to enrich their problem solving capabilities.

Theme Winner 1st Runners-Up 2nd Runners-Up Artificial Intelligence Team Name: Team_AI Shantanu Kumar Team Name: OldGuys Sonny Laskar, Sudalai Rajkumar Team Name: AI-team

Arnab Kumar, Sourabh Gope Alexa Team Name: skill-n-solution

Vasavi Chitlur, Vijay M, Prabhu KR Team Name: Dining Philosophers

Priyankar, Bhuvan Rohith Team Name: Mob_Psycho

Sayak Kundu, Kalpit Pokra Big Data Team Name: Code Commando

Anurag Joshi Team Name: RMS

Sowjanya Swathi, Ravi Varma, Kotha Saiteja Team Name: Falcon

Masud Sarkar Blockchain Team Name: Sopra Steria

Ninjaz Deepak Bansal, Anuj Talwar, Deepak Gangwar Team Name: Satoshi

Souradeep Das, Rounak Datta, Tejasv Sharma Team Name: 404 Found

Gaurav Pahuja, Abhi Saxena, Tushar Garg Team Name: Blockchain Sultans

Gurpreet Singh, Amit Rajput Cloud Computing Team Name: Jaeger

Shakti Rathore, Rohit Sharma, Shashank Upadhyay Team Name: BotLabs

Vansh Soni, Ritwik Joshi Team Name: CG_SIZZLERS

Ramkumar RN, Suresh, Sebastin Naveen Ecommerce Team Name: 2StatesCoders

Prithwiraj Roy, Parvathy Nandakumar Team Name: Gathaks

Anudeep Anumula, Ckrishna Kanth, Satya Pavan Team Name: Search Analytics

Naaz Afrin, Ahmad Zia Mobility & Location Services Team Name: Mr-Robot

Pranay Lobo, Khem Agarwal, Aditya Khedekar Team Name: JioAndroid

Gunjan Kumar, Narayan Soni, Santosh Team Name: Hackerz

Arunachalam B, Adithya AN Internet of Things Team Name: INNgineers

Naman, Isha, Neil Daftary Team Name: NoelVasanth_0AFD

Sameer Raju, Noel Vasanth Team Name: DiGiIoT

Prasenjit Pandit, Karan Balkar, Rahul Kumar Machine Learning Team Name: OldGuys

Sonny Laskar, Sudalai Rajkumar Team Name: Shaz

Mohammad Shahebaz Team Name: Men of Mordor

Tushar Goswamy, Surya Teja, Vatsalya Tandon