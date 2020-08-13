Chronic grievance…instant redressal..

Covai Post Network

Here today,gone the next.This is the story of a death-trap, in the form of an electric pole,in the middle of a frequently used state highway near Kotagiri. Dreaded for years together,with no solution in sight, the threat was recently highlighted in a novel way by a social activist in the neighbourhood Mr.Sharan Deep Singh. It also figured as a news item in The Covai Post.

Thanks to a responsive administration the pole was removed and another placed on the side of the road with adequate safeguards. A grateful Mr. Singh acknowledges,on behalf of the society the gesture of the district collector Ms. J.Innocent Divya and others concerned like the EB and state highways staff,in getting the threat,out of the way. He also appeals for social activism to solve local problems.

