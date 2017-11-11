- Download mobile app
Did Ganesh hate Vaiyapuri in Bigg Boss?
November 11, 2017
Bigg boss fame and actor cum model Ganesh Venkatraman opens up on the 100 days in Bigg Boss . Whom did he hate? Whose cooking was unpalatable?
Listen to Ganesh confessing about Bigg Boss and his life after.