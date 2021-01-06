Dr Praveen Raj, Director, GEM Hospital urges public to be responsible

Covai Post Network

Tamil Nadu theatres have been allowed to operate with 100 per cent occupancy. This hasn’t gone down well among a few people in the society, especially doctors. Dr Praveen Raj, Director, GEM Hospital says: I am not finding fault with the government, maybe this has been done for a section of the people dependent on a particular industry. But actors aren’t turning out to be responsible. The cloth masks you would be using in a theatre is only 50 per cent effective. This decision could have been put off for another three months when the vaccine arrives or theatres be running at the current occupancy. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. I urge people to be safe and responsible irrespective of theatres being open or not. This can affect those who haven’t gone to the theatres as well. Such is the nature of the disease.