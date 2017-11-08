Download mobile app
Foam-capped Noyyal only source for farmers
Covai Post Network
November 8, 2017
You would have seen snow-capped mountains. But have you seen foam-capped river? Our very own Noyyal flowing near Ravathur is seen in such a state because of the untreated water released into the river by dyeing industries.