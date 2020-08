Covai Post Network

Shiva Texyarn, a private organization in Coimbatore in collaboration with Anoora Energy Concepts have come up with “Magic” masks, also known as the Medic Virostat masks. The MD of the company reveals many details regarding the manufacturing and quality of the product and explains that these Indian-made antiviral masks are sold at an affordable price of Rs. 49 and Rs. 79 to appeal to the masses.