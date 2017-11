Covai Post Network

The Tamil Nadu Police Museum, first of its kind in the State will be open for public shortly in Coimbatore. The Covai Post brings to you a glimpse of the museum which is likely to be inaugurated by the CM Edapaddi K Palanisamy. Weapons confiscated from the LTTE, forest brigand Veerappan and Malayur Mammutiyan are some of the highlights…