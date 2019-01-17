NIIT Announces 14th National Industry Targeted Aptitude Test (NITAT)

Business Wire IndiaNIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development
, has announced the 14th
edition of NITAT – to enable students and graduates to calibrate their potential and aptitude for careers across multiple sectors. NITAT 2019, will be simultaneously conducted by NIIT, in over 150 cities nationwide from 20th
to 22nd
January 2019.
Graduates as well as undergraduates from all streams can apply for this test. Students can register on https://www.training.com/DigitalCampaign/Campaign/Registration.aspx
or by visiting the nearest NIIT centre.
According to India Skills Report 2019, hiring intent in 2019 is expected to be strongest after a gap of four years, on the back of bullish employment opportunities in Software & Hardware, Automotive and Travel and Hospitality sectors. While design and analytics jobs would be the most sought-after in the overall set, the demand would increase for almost all profiles especially specialist technologies in the space of AI/machine learning.
NITAT aims to address this growing need by identifying a ready talent pool for immediate absorption by the industry. The test has been designed as an objective test and assesses the behavioural and functional parameters of the students to provide an insight into their natural inclination to a specific career. Every student will receive a personalised score card. NIIT will also award up to 40% scholarship to the meritorious students.
Flagging off NITAT 2019 nationally, Anurag Gupta, Head, Career Education Business- India, NIIT Ltd. said, "National Industry Targeted Aptitude Test is beneficial for both students seeking to identify their aptitude and the industry which is in the lookout for right talent. Being held for the 14th consecutive year, NITAT has evolved from being just an I.T. aptitude test to the one that assesses student's career readiness quotient across multiple domains. NITAT works as an important instrument for not only evaluating but also understanding potential next steps for aspiring professionals.”
NIIT's pioneering initiative NITAT was introduced in 2004 to enable graduates and students pursuing their studies in engineering, arts, commerce and science streams to gauge their aptitude for a career, identify skills further required, if any, and thus systematically charter their desired career options.
