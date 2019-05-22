NIPPON Platform Has Established the Ninth Overseas Branch "NIPPON Platform OÜ" in Estonia

by businesswireindia.com

NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. (CEO: Jun Takagi, Tokyo, Japan) established the subsidiary "NIPPON Platform OÜ" in Estonia on 8 May 2019. This is the ninth overseas branch for NIPPON Platform.

“Making Japan into a cashless society” and “Revitalizing local societies and rural development with small and medium-sized retailers” are the motto for NIPPON Platform, and we provide various cashless payment solutions.

• As a deployment base for the EU market

Estonia is the most northerly of the three Baltic states, and has a population of 1.3 million people. Estonia has experienced rapid growth. Key sectors include manufacturing and IT. The parking charge may be paid via the mobile phone. 95% of residents in Estonia use the system to submit their annual income tax returns, and it will be completed in 5 minutes. Estonia is one of the world's most digital countries and the world's leading tech hubs.

NIPPON Platform will start partnerships with payment brands in the EU, accelerate to build partnerships with payment brands around the world, and expand overseas business smoothly, flexibly and speedily.

NIPPON Platform Overseas Subsidiaries

Overseas Subsidiaries

(1) Dalian, China

Dalian Huicheng Technology Development co. ltd

(2) Taipei

NIPPON Pay (Taiwan)

(3) Hong Kong

NIPPON PAY HONG KONG LIMITED

(4) Singapore

NIPPON Platform Singapore Pte. Ltd.

(5) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

NIPPON Platform Malaysia SDN. BHD.

(6) Bangkok, Thailand

NIPPON Platform (Thailand) company limited

(7) Hanoi, Vietnam

NIPPON Platform Vietnam Company

(8) Delhi, India

NEXT PAYMENT PLATFORM INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

(9) Tallinn, Estonia

NIPPON Platform OÜ

Coming Soon

(10) Indonesia

(11) Myanmar

(12) Cambodia

(13) Philippines

(14) South Korea

• Money 20/20 Europe

NIPPON Platform is planning to exhibit Money 20/20 with a sponsorship. Money 20/20 will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from 3rd to 5th June 2019. There is no other event where you're going to be in front of the industry decision makers, budget holders and pioneers. For three days the entire Financial Services ecosystem is under one roof, ready to make a deal. Sponsorship at Money 20/20 Europe puts your brand face-to-face with the deal makers.

Money 20/20 is the world's largest fintech conference event dedicated to payment and financial services. Leading companies from 74 countries will gather from large corporations, settlement, fintech, as well as start-up companies.

NIPPON Platform

NIPPON Platform is a platform for online marketing and offline marketing via mobile payment systems. We give you an opportunity to expand your business in Japan.

NIPPON Platform provides not only mobile payment solutions, but also various services for small and middle-sized retailers in Japan, and offers multi-functional tablets free of charge to 1,200,000 shops nationwide in Japan. Also, we provide security solutions including security cameras.

NIPPON Platform group companies aim to make a "Cashless Japan.”

• Money 20/20 EUROPE

https://europe.money2020.com

NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. Head office: 2-14-5-3F Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan URL: https://nippon-platform.co.jp/en/ Representative Directors: Executive chairman and Overseas operation CEO Jun Takagi Executive president and Domestic operation CEO Shinsuke Hishiki Date of establishment: October 2016 Capital: 502,487,400 JPY (Including capital reserves) Business Activities: Payment platform services, Services for small and middle-sized retailers Adviser: HASIDA Koiti (Professor at the University of Tokyo) He is a PLR technical adviser. PLR (Personal Life Repository) is one of PDS (Personal Data Store).

