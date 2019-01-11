NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission and Dell Launch ‘Student Entrepreneurship Program’ to Foster Innovation Mind-Set Among Indian Youth

by businesswireindia.com

NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), in partnership with Dell and Learning Links Foundation, launched the “Nayee Dishayen, Naye Nirman” program on the eve of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to celebrate the Top Six innovations of the country under the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) initiative.said Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.said Mr. Ramanathan Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, addingThese Top Six innovations are in key social sectors of Agritech, Healthcare, Clean Energy, Smart Mobility, Waste Management and Water Resources and hail from Hyderabad (Telangana), Pune (Maharashtra), Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh), Goa, Satna (Madhya Pradesh) and Delhi.All six teams are being awarded awhich will help them transform their innovative prototypes into fully functioning products and Go to Market.commented Mr. Alok Ohrie, President & MD, India Commercial, DELL EMC.On this Dr. Anjali Prakash, Chairperson of Learning Links Foundation added,The Student Entrepreneurship Program offered by Dell will serve as a catalyst and help accelerate the entrepreneurial journey of the young innovators in creating a New Innovative India.Source: Businesswire