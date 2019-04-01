  • Download mobile app
01 Apr 2019, Edition - 1357, Monday
GEM Hospital
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Madhya Pradesh: Swastika-shaped 6th century stupas found in Singrauli
  • Sultanpur to Kushbhawanpur? UP Governor writes to Yogi Adityanath with demand to rename UP town
  • Arithmetic says BJP will not get more than 125 seats: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019

by businesswireindia.com

April 1, 2019

Business Wire India

ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The invitation can be found on ABB’s investor relations website at www.abb.com/agm.

 

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s market-leading Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿