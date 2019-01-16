Nouryon (Formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) Opens New India HQ and Research Center to Support Growth

by businesswireindia.com

Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) has opened a new headquarters office and research center to support its operations in India. Located in Mumbai, the new location brings together research and sales as well as business support functions, and enables the company to better meet customer needs across the region.

Nouryon is significantly expanding its operations in India. Key projects include an

in Mahad, which is close to completion, as well as

in Gujarat. The latter is a joint project with chemicals manufacturing company Atul, a part of Lalbhai Group, and is scheduled to start production later this year.

“India is an increasingly important market for us and these investments clearly demonstrate our commitment to grow with our customers in the region,” said Charlie Shaver, CEO of Nouryon. “The chemical industry is regarded as a backbone of India’s agricultural and industrial development, and we see good opportunities for sustainable growth.”

The company started operations in India in 1991 and currently serves customers in markets ranging from agriculture to pharmaceuticals, and plastics, rubbers and composites as well as from personal care to paints and coatings, and oil and gas.

Source: Businesswire