OAG Launches Its Annual Customer Council in Beijing

OAG, the leading global provider of digital flight information, successfully hosted the 2018 China Roundtable in Beijing to launch its new OAG Customer Council initiative; an elite invitation-only forum that meets in a different gateway city to discuss strategic aviation industry opportunities and challenges. Some key issues discussed at the 2018 China Roundtable included the easing of the "one route, one airline" policy, the impact of Beijing New Airport opening and technological influences in the travel ecosystem.

Beijing was chosen to host the inaugural event as China is on course to become the world’s largest air market, is a regional leader in Asia Pacific for air passenger growth, airport and route development and adoption of new travel search and booking technologies. China has become the fastest growing market for OAG, which delivers more than 54 million dynamic flight status updates yearly.

“The OAG Customer Council provides a fresh lens through which we can all learn and evolve together to meet the challenges that the fast-changing aviation sector faces,” says Vipul Nakum, Chief Product Officer for OAG. “Starting in Beijing, the dynamic capital of China, these high-level meetings in strategic global cities will helpus todeepen our relationships with key figures in the aviation and travel and tourism sectors, share exclusive insights and enable our customers to influence our product development strategy.“

Designed as an intrinsic part of OAG’s product and service development, the OAG Customer Council comprises a small group of key opinion leaders in aviation, travel and tourism and education, and meets once per year in a strategic global city. Delegates enjoy an opportunity to network with their peers, speak about their business challenges and take away exclusive data-driven insights. After the meeting, each participant receives quarterly updates to evaluate new OAG concepts and product prototypes.

About OAG

OAG is the leading global provider of digital flight information and provides accurate, timely and actionable information and applications across the travel sector to the world’s airlines, airports, government agencies, aircraft manufacturers, consultancies and travel related companies. For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

