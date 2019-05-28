OMG! Launches Innovative Fruit Juices Range

Nutricane Beverages, an innovator in the beverage space, announces the launch of its exciting and innovative range of fruit juices with two new variants – Mango and Guava under its brand name OMG!

OMG! Mango Juice and OMG! Guava Juice

This new-age range is a delicious blend of fruits with sugarcane juice, that not only enhances flavour but also elevates the nutritional profile of the juice and is a great source of vitamins and other essential micro nutrients. The packaging of OMG! juices in a recyclable glass bottle without any added sugar or chemical preservatives makes this juice an all-round winner.

OMG! Founding Team – L to R: Neeraj Jalan, Dipin Kapur, Sachin Goel

“Our mission is to offer consumers the most delicious, nutritious & fresh tasting juices. By enhancing the goodness of fruits with naturally sweet sugarcane juice, we’ve not only created one-of-a-kind flavour combinations but also replaced harmful refined sugar with a healthier alternative, offering a promise of nutrition & taste,” says Dipin Kapur, Co-founder of Nutricane Beverages.

These unique fruit juices are a first of their kind globally where fruits are combined with sugarcane juice that acts as a natural sweetener thereby replacing the need for refined sugar and water as is done in other packaged fruit drinks and beverages. This breakthrough was made possible by Nutricane Beverages through its internally developed patent-pending process called “FreshFusion” which gives sugarcane juice a long shelf-life. The company launched its sugarcane juice range in 3 flavours last year and has now introduced its new fruit juices range.