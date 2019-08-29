One Hiranandani Park, Thane Wins 'Best Luxury Project of the Year' Award

by businesswireindia.com

One Hiranandani Park, the Uber luxury offering by Hiranandani Group on the premium pin code of Ghodbunder Road, Thane; has been awarded ‘Best Luxury Project of the Year’ at the 11th Realty Plus Conclave & Excellence Awards (West) 2019, held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and MD, Hiranandani Group, accepted the award at the glittering ceremony. “For elite home seekers looking to find their luxury home at the right high-end address, One Hiranandani Parks which is located at the right location on Thane’s Ghodbunder Road, offers luxe residences that upgrade lifestyles as also brings value proposition. The premium homes at OHP righty befits the aspirational needs of an affluent homebuyer to upgrade their standard of living few notches above the rest in the vicinity,” he stated.The project spreads out over 21 acres with just eight towers leaving more open space for its privileged residents. The well-appointed spacious apartments with uninterrupted cross ventilation quintessentially improves one’s quality of life. The residents are privy to the exclusive luxurious amenities like swanky recreational club house widespread across 30,000 sq. ft. making it one of its kinds. The podium garden comprises of rich mix of botanical flora and fauna settlement dazzling green space of the project.The project adorned with neo-classical architecture depicts its sheer opulence, lavishness and global lifestyle which weighed in the jury’s mind when they awarded the project with, ‘Best Luxury Project of the Year’ accolade. Located in one of the most desirable locations in posh neighbourhoods of Thane, this Uber luxury project also boasts excellent connectivity with Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs, as also SoBo through a series of flyovers which make it easy to access.One Hiranandani Park boasts global living standards similar to a global gated community, and offers a win-win scenario for the pride home buyer looking for the latest in high-end living. A super-premium-luxury segment residential development, ‘Palatial Living’ would be an apt description for this exclusive project.Source: Businesswire