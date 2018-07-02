Onward Technologies Wins a Strategic Contract for a Dedicated 200+ Mechanical Engineering Design Center in Pune, India

by businesswireindia.com

Onward Technologies Ltd. strengthens its offshoring capabilities by setting up another dedicated engineering design center in Pune, which will cater to services across product and manufacturing engineering domains for a global manufacturing leader from North America. The design center will be a world-class facility equipped with a state of the art infrastructure. Significant investments in technology are done to make sure that the center functions as an extended arm of the customer’s facility with all security measures in place to ensure data confidentiality and protection, a top priority in offshoring setup.This new facility will cater to engineering services requirements of a North America based Fortune 500 Company. Award of this long term, multi-year strategic contract showcases and recognizes the strength and capability of Onward Technologies to provide integrated turn-key solutions that creates significant value to customer leading to productivity gains. The contract further enables Onward Technologies to put-forward its strong foothold in the design & manufacturing engineering services and further establishes itself as a trusted partner for its key customers.said, “are committed to continue making investments for our customers to setup global offshore design centers. This win reinforces our strategy to support clients on shorter time to market, focus on affordable innovation and build multiple design centers by leveraging Pune’s strengths as a mechanical & electronics design engineering hub.”Source: Businesswire