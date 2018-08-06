06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday
Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
Drug dealer nabbed near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
Following a tip off received about a person selling cannabis in areas surrounding Mudumalai Tiger reserve to tribals and students, the Masinagudi police nabbed the drug dealer who was from Karnataka and seized 1 kg of cannabis from him .