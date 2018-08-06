  • Download mobile app

06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday

  • Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
  • DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
  • Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
  • MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
  • Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
  • PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
  • Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
  • BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
  • Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
  • Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
Drug dealer nabbed near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

August 6, 2018

Following a tip off received about a person selling cannabis in areas surrounding Mudumalai Tiger reserve to tribals and students, the Masinagudi police nabbed the drug dealer who was from Karnataka and seized 1 kg of cannabis from him .

