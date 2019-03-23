Paint Your Palate With the Exquisite Taste of Canvas Vodka

by businesswireindia.com

Recentlywas launched at a mega event hosted by Whiskin Spirits Private Limited, the makers of Whiskin Craft Special Reserve Grain Whisky, which has taken every market that it has entered by storm. The event was a gala success and attended by the who's who of the liquor industry notable among which were Mr. Rajiv Gupta (CEO – Wave Group), Mr. Shobhan Roy (President of All India Brewers Association) and Industry veteran Mr. Jolly Bhargava having numerous blockbuster brands to his credit.is one of the youngest professionally managed liquor producers in the country and has a penchant for giving value in whichever product range it enters. Canvas Vodka is one such offering from the company. Its USP is that it is made from only 100% Natural ingredients and flavours which are sourced from the finest sources in France. Canvas Vodka aims to fill the gap in the market between the mass Vodka segment and the imported Vodka segment.Canvas Vodka is made from potato starch and high-quality wheat from Picardy region in France, giving it a unique subtle flavour for the discerning customer. Master blenders from France have worked over time in producing this fine blend from the French Ingredients.Canvas Vodka is made using triple distilled superior quality Indian Grain Spirit and is quadruple filtered using Activated Carbon Filter, Aluminium Filter, Gold Filter, and Platinum Filter giving it a smooth and silky taste on the palate.The bottle is packaged in an attractive see-through reverse printed frosted bottle. The French lineage of the product is also brought out in its packaging. The impressive palace printed on the front of the bottle draws inspiration from the French Palace of Versailles and the background snow-covered mountains and forests are inspired by the French Alps. The bottle's look and feel almost resonates like a piece of art drawn on the bottle with a special 3D effect, emphasizing its name.Why Canvas? The word Canvas literally means "a strong unbleached cloth used as a surface for oil painting", and is used to create brilliant works of art. Using the same ideology, Vodka is a mixer drink used for creating cocktails and Canvas Vodka is your canvas to create ambrosial masterpieces of art. The tag line of the product is "Paint your Palate".Whiskin Craft Special Reserve Grain Whisky (Scotch Blended Whisky) is incidentally the fastest growing whisky in Delhi NCR. Despite being a new entrant in the Indian Spirits Industry having well-entrenched local and international players, WSPL has managed to make significant inroads into the Indian Market based on its product acceptability, superior quality and strong work & business ethics. It is the fastest growing liquor company in India and growing at a CAGR of 130%. Its other products like Dignity Whisky and Glider Whisky have been highly appreciated by the customers. WSPL is also exporting its products to the Middle East and South America.who has an entrepreneurial experience of over 35 years. A merit scholar in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi, he has been associated since the launch of various blockbuster brands like Officers Choice Whisky, Haywards 5000 Beer and many more.He has been running a distribution business with a volume of over 12 Million Cases. He was the sole distributor for SAB Miller, Diageo, Molson Coors and Grover Zampa Vineyards for various North Indian States.is a Graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Directors Merit List Scholar from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He worked as an Associate with Lehman Brothers, and as a consultant with McKinsey & Co., India, looking at a host of industries. He has been involved with the liquor industry since 2007.The vodka is currently available in Delhi, and from April 2019 will be available in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman. The Vodka is also being exported to the Middle East including Dubai.