Palm Beach Hotel Takes Great Pride in Introducing Its Newly Designed KUTEERAMS

This December marks the official launch of Palm Beach Hotel's newly designedand. So far it’s taken more than a year of renovations and construction to complete the project. Palm Beach Hotel now features 73 spacious guestrooms and suites, which include 10 serviced Kuteerams which are single bedroom apartments with fabulous views of the Bay of Bengal.“We are thrilled with the enhancements made to our hotel, and the up-branding should help to solidify the hotel’s position as one of the preeminent hotels and meeting platforms in Visakhapatnam. The travel industry has seen a vast change in the expectations of travelers who plan their visit and stay at a destination based on the experience it offers. The renovations and repositioning were designed to meet the needs of today’s leisure and business travelers while paying respect to the hotel’s relationship with the stunning location and unique culture of Andhra Pradesh. We wish that our guests will continue to create treasured memories at the hotel, while rediscovering what makes it so special – the distinctive design, unique experiences and excellent service,” explains Ms. Mitali Bajaj – Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Bajaj Hotels Pvt. Ltd.Among the highlights, guests can look forward to the unveiling of a new look and feel in the hotel’s reception and guest rooms. The hotel’s unique ambiance can be felt as soon as guests walk through the door. The design of the lobby adds to this ambiance. The newly launched reception of Palm Beach Hotel is a sight to behold! With a vast collection of books on Andhra covering varied topics on art, culture and history to the various Andhra handicraft elements woven into the decor and paintings and sculptures by well-known Vizag artists, the reception is a reflection of the cultural fabric of Andhra! The Library Lounge in the lobby offers guests a quiet place to relax on the very comfy and antique styled furniture.Carrying the aesthetics of the Andhra Art & Craft Hotel design forward, the newly minted Kuteerams carry influences of Greek art and culture as well. The Kuteerams are a unique combination of Indian design with Greek influences to give the cottage more of a beach resort feeling. The exterior of the cottages is laced with panels of sculptures inspired from the South Indian temple architecture combined with stone textured arches and lawns common to Greek beach houses, while the interiors draw inspiration from their famed landscapes merged with Tholu Bommalata imagery and a touch of classical Greek furniture design blended with South Indian temple Sculptural elements. Additional amenities include ergonomic workspaces, a kitchenette, mini-refrigerators, smart TV’s and high-speed wireless Internet. Visitors planning longer stays or group getaways can book one of the hotel’s cottages or suites, which offer extra space to spread out and kick back.Fusing modern elegance with rich local traditions aims to create a sense of cultural appreciation for the guests through state-of-the-art facilities andoffering experiences that respect traditional culture with a fresh perspective. The Palm Beach Hotel embraces cultural heritage while offering the vibrancy of a cosmopolitan city.Source: Businesswire