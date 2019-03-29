Papua New Guinea Delegation Applauds NSIC Initiatives for MSMEs

Sh. R.M. Mishra, CMD, NSIC and AS&DC, Ministry of MSME welcomed the High level delegation led by Hon’ble Richard Maru, Minister of National Planning, Government of Independent State of Papua New Guinea (PNG) at NSIC. The CMD, NSIC apprised the delegation of various activities of NSIC for promotion of MSMEs in the country and abroad.

He also discussed the opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in MSME sector. Delegation from PNG also visited NSIC’s Technical Incubation Centre for creating self employment opportunities and Advanced Training Centre for upgrading the skills of Youth. Hon'ble Richard Maru, expressed that NSIC’s model is the apt model for engaging youth in productive activities in Papua New Guinea.

NSIC has the Vision to be premier organization fostering the promotion & growth of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in the Country. NSIC has the Mission to enhance the competitiveness of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises by providing integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Finance, Technology and other services.

NSIC facilitates micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a set of specially tailored schemes to enhance their competitiveness (www.nsic.co.in). NSIC operates through its countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centres in different parts of the country.