Peace and Tranquility Enhanced at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam With Renovation of Sri Agatheeswarar Temple

by businesswireindia.com

A temple represents tranquility and peace of mind along with the aspect of prayers, and at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam; an ancient temple has been renovated – and it has enhanced the aspect of community living within the integrated township.It is not as simple as being a common amenity or facility for residents, a temple represents a central point for the community of residents to get together. Fervor for prayer or just an acknowledgement of ancient sculpture, the temple is an addition to the fully operational school, medical facilities, convenience shopping as also sports and recreation facilities, which make Hiranandani Parks a fully functional integrated township.It offering those looking for the ideal home in Chennai with a vibrant, self-sustaining, master-planned, integrated township spanning over 400 acres. From Statuesque towers offering neo-classical architecture and well-appointed apartments to Villas and plots, it offers a vast array of home options for the discerning home seeker. Peace of mind and tranquility are the recent additions with renovation of the Sri Agatheeswarar temple.Envisioned by India’s Real Estate Czar, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Hiranandani Parks is a Hiranandani Communities venture. The ideal township offers the best of social and civil infrastructure – literally, everything a modern family would seek – a place for prayer included.The origin of the Sri Agatheeswarar temple is unknown and it is believed that it is a century old temple. The temple has been renovated and the consecration/ Kumbhabhishekam have been performed recently. The Temple has single Prakaram and the main deity – Sri Agatheeswarar – faces the eastern direction. The other deities in the temple include Sri Tripurasundari, Sri Lakshmi Narayana, Sri Valli Devasena Samedha Subramaniyar and Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar. The tranquil environment of the temple is further enhanced by the Pushkarani/Theppakulam/Temple Tank, which is situated adjacent to the temple.The renovated temple adds to the amenities and facilities available at Hiranandani Parks, which provides comfort and lifestyle to the community of residents. The planning of the project and architecture of the apartments and villas has been created in a way that ensures a fusion of elegance and modern construction. Truly a verdant green township, Hiranandani Parks offers home seekers residential options that come as a breath of fresh air. The Sri Agatheeswarar temple adds to the tranquil feeling.Trees add to the green, eco-friendly quotient of the township, but the trees around the Sri Agatheeswarar temple do more than just provide greenery: for those who believe in astrology, there’s something unique. The temple has plants/trees for all the 27 Star/ Nakshathras. Plants/Trees are planted in such a way that, it is like a garland to the main deity Sri Lord Agatheeswarar, and it is believed, as per Vedic Jyothisha, that the person worshiping and grooming of the plant/tree of that particular Star/Nakshathra can be free of ailments, physical, social and economic problems.For those who believe in astrology, the belief goes that worshipping the plants/trees as per the individual's Nakshathra results in things positive. Watering the particular plant/tree regularly as also circumambulating few times around it while worshipping it, it is believed, fulfil wishes and remove impediments of life. That’s one way of looking at the scenario, the other is to acknowledge the benefits that astrologically planted trees provide residents.Hiranandani Parks, apart from the temple and the astrologically created tree plantation, also offers a plethora of cultural, sports and fitness activities which include both, indoor and outdoor activities. Exclusive to the project are sports activities including polo, a 9 hole golf course, an Olympic sized swimming pool, equestrian events, a horse stable as also a large cricket ground – which makes Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam the perfect location for a home seeker.Source: Businesswire