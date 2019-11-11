Pesopie to Raise $2.5 Million Pre-Seed Funding

Pesopie, the world’s first video entertainment cum fashion We-commerce platform is set to raise $2.5 million seed funding. The company has already raised $300,000 from an International investor before it’s launch. The launch is scheduled for Mid of December 2019. The round was led by Ms. Yana Korshunova from Moscow based Angel Investor.

"I'm a firm believer that the world is undergoing a massive transformation in the way new generation is shopping and getting engaged with social platforms. Pesopie has a very efficient cross-border business model based on Video & Social Commerce. The company will also give a new opportunity to micro-influencers to have their own business and this will bring a change in this era. Since the vision is very clear and interesting, I have decided to be a significant capital infusion and operational support to the Pesopie. I believe that we continue to see good business results," said Ms. Yana Korshunova, Moscow based Angel Investor.

Founded in 2019, founded by Sanket Agarwal, the startup's objective is to build the first video commerce platform, enabling content makers & social influencers to start their own Social commerce business with zero investment. The founder aims to revamp the Social commerce platform using social media and content as the strongest asset.

"With the support of our strategic investors, we're accelerating the development of our platform and creating cultures that have the power to transform organizations and giving new hope and opportunity to the social media influencers & content creators who wish to start their own E-commerce business with zero investment. We have already received interest from many Influencer to become part of the community. We have made this as invite only for the beginning. We aim to build an exclusive video E-commerce platform that provides an amazing and seamless shopping experience to our next generation users," said Mr. Sanket Agarwal, Co-founder, and CEO of Pesopie.

The new investment round will enable Pesopie to further capitalize on its position as a leader were smart marketers are striving to maintain control of the customer journey and deepen their customer relationships. New product innovation is a key area of focus for Pesopie. The funding will also drive further expansion plans of the company in the future to build a greater platform. The company is Headquartered at Noida and all the operations will be effectively taken care via Noida only

Pesopie is the world’s first video entertainment cum fashion Social E-commerce platform that provides an amazing and seamless shopping experience to its users. It facilitates its users with the option to purchase any product they like while watching entertaining video clips right on their mobile phones.

This engaging social commerce model is achieved by developing an equilibrium between video content creators and consumers, most of whom are online shoppers themselves. Amongst the creators, millions of micro-influencers worldwide are already posting very effective and valuable content for marketers and brands, but only a minuscule of them are able to effectively monetize their influence. Pesopie empowers this massive entrepreneurial youth composed of young social media influencers to start their own E-commerce business with zero investment and minimum efforts.

The concept is quite simple – Pesopie incentivizes its influencers to make money easily from their routine passion of creating videos and reaching out to the larger masses. All supplementary hassles – be it product procurement from factories, E-commerce setup, Payments, and Logistics – are handled by Pesopie so that they can focus on what truly matters. In the process, they emerge as fashion icons themselves and eventually carve their own brand.

Having unmatched expertise of cross-border business, Pesopie has been founded by industry leaders across multiple domains. Now, Social media influencers have no need to endorse other brands when they can have their own.