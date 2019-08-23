Phixman to Expand its Global Footprints

Phixman.com – the smartphone and laptop repair company, today announced its plan to expand its global presence. In India, it is already a well-established and popular one-stop solution for smartphones and laptop repairs, it is expanding its geographical reach in the international market to provide quality and timely solutions at reasonable price for the repair of smartphones and laptops. The company aims to solve the problems in the repairing industry with a focus on enhanced customer experience.

Mr. Shaad Rehman, CEO and Founder, Phixman

The four year old Indian startup headquartered in New Delhi is one of the biggest and fastest gadget repair brand with the presence in more than 50 cities across India. The idea behind its inception was to provide an easy, effective and accessible solution for all problems related to smartphone and gadget repair. It covers the repair of devices from all the brands at reasonable rates and the best quality.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Shaad Rehman, CEO and Founder, Phixman said, “After the tremendous response from our customers in India, we always wanted to explore the international markets. We aim at seeing the smartphone in every hand irrespective of their economic status of the user. We make sure that our customers get the best service conveniently at very reasonable prices. Our entry in the international market will take our business to new heights.”

Recently, Phixman has collaborated with Detel to sell refurbished phones to its customers with a warranty period of six months and genuine accessories. Also, the company has started offering door step repair service to all its customers where the servicemen from Phixman will go to the customers place and repair the device of customers at their location. Reports suggest that by the year 2020, there will be 2.87 billion users of smartphones globally. Thus, increasing the market opportunities for the smartphone repair industry worldwide.

About Phixman

Phixman is a one stop solution for all needs and requirements for the repair of Smartphone and Tablets. It provides the word 'fixing' by making it more easy, effective, efficient and within the reach of all. Incepted with an idea to make Smartphone repair a breeze, Phixman takes care of all problems such as damaged screen, parts missing, or any other issue at the convenience of the customers. It provides doorstep service as well physical stores in few cities. The annual turnover of the company from 2017-19 is INR Current turnover annually from 2017-19 is approx. INR 15 crore and it is estimated to reach INR 50 crore by the end of the year 2019.

For more information, please visit Phixman.com.