Pitney Bowes Named One of India's Best Companies to Work For in 2018

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data, announced that it has been named one of India’s Best Companies to Work For by The Economic Times. This is the eighth time the company has been recognized with this honor which represents the most comprehensive employee survey of workplace culture conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute.

The survey and the Great Place to Work Institute celebrate companies and organizations that wish to maintain Best Company environments, those that are ready to dramatically improve the culture within their workplaces, and those in between the two. They know that organizations that build trust and create a rewarding cycle of personal contribution and appreciation create workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business performance.

For nearly 100 years, the remarkable long-term success of Pitney Bowes is the direct result of its culture of innovation, inclusion and community involvement, and the caliber of people its culture attracts and retains.

“At Pitney Bowes, our values are simply that we do the right thing the right way,” said Johnna Torsone, Chief Human Resources Officer of Pitney Bowes. “Based on these values, our culture empowers employees and clients to innovate and succeed in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and data.”

“As part of our digital transformation, we have been able to organize and align our goals and strategy planning to align with those of our clients,” said Ruchi Bhalla, Vice President Human Resources of Pitney Bowes India. “Elements of our culture are found in the processes and programs at Pitney Bowes including our Design System, High Performance Enablement, and, especially, Diversity and Inclusion.”

Pitney Bowes emphasizes diversity and inclusion, and corporate responsibility as core values. Women represent 42 percent of the workforce at Pitney Bowes and 37 percent of the Board of Directors. The company has been recognized as a Best Company for Supporting Women to Remain at Work. The company also recently launched its Women in Tech initiative focused on increasing awareness about career opportunities for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

This past year, the company’s global volunteer program, Dedication to Education, spanned 75 projects in seven countries. Pitney Bowes philanthropy programs reached 187,000 students and provided 4.3 million hours of enrichment, from early literacy to STEM education, entrepreneurial training and mentoring. Our employees’ commitment to community service resulted in 59,000 hours of volunteerism.

About Great Place to Work® Institute

Great Place to Work® Institute is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures. It serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in 45 countries on all six continents. Their clients are those companies and organizations that wish to maintain Best Company environments, those that are ready to dramatically improve the culture within their workplaces, and those in between the two. They know that organizations that build trust and create a rewarding cycle of personal contribution and appreciation create workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business performance.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at https://www.pitneybowes.com/us.

