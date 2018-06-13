Pitney Bowes Wins International Design Award

by businesswireindia.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data, today announced that the company has been recognized with a 2017 International Design Award for the SendPro C-Series, a digital multi-carrier platform that enables offices of all sizes to easily select the ideal sending option for every parcel, letter and flat they send. The International Design Awards recognize and celebrate groundbreaking achievements in product design, promote legendary design visionaries and uncover emerging talent in Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic, and Fashion Design. Winners represent the best of global design from across industries.

The winning solution was created in the Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud and is rooted in Design Thinking practices. Innovation at Pitney Bowes is focused on delivering positive business outcomes by placing the client experience at the center of all product development. The SendPro C-Series is one of 35 solutions to date created on the Design System at Pitney Bowes which accelerates the global technology company’s time-to-market by 25 percent.

According to the International Design Awards, a great product has the potential to be life changing. Simultaneously beautiful and innovative, useful and creative, great products are designed to solve a problem, to make life easier or simply spread joy. The SendPro C-Series leverages the latest cloud technology to securely deliver greater value and convenience to users through a range of apps, analytics and services. Designed with the modern small office in mind, it is a functional product with an elegant aesthetic and a small footprint.

The SendPro C-Series features

All-in-one technology for small office mailing and package shipping;

A complete solution that unifies sending mail and shipping packages (such as UPS and FedEx) all from one place;

Internet-of-things capabilities built on an Android platform; and

A smart, modern, and future-focused device, with third-party developers already building innovative new apps.



“We are honored with this recognition from the International Design Awards. It takes a cross-functional community to bring a well-designed product to market,” said Ruth Frank, Vice President of Client and User Experience at Pitney Bowes. “Rooted in Design Thinking practices, the SendPro C-Series is the result of the foundational work we have done over the last few years. Our Design System and methods place the client experience at the center of all our product development.”

All SendPro C-Series models are based on an integrated Android operating system, making this an open platform capable of running any combination of thousands of Android applications. The SendPro C-Series is also an access point for the Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, which offers a host of valuable new applications and services from Pitney Bowes and partners, including the USPS and Google.

The C-Series is one of the latest innovations of the SendPro family of products. In April 2016, the original SendPro online application was introduced. The first-of-its-kind, cloud-based multi-carrier shipping solution for the modern office, the SendPro P-Series launched in July of 2016, integrating shipping and mailing and managing incoming deliveries for high volume senders. The C-Series brings that same multi-carrier shipping, mailing and tracking capabilities to small businesses looking to simplify their shipping and mailing while reducing costs. The open platform allows third-party developers to build applications, which exponentially increases our ability to create value.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

