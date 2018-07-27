Plan Your Investment This Guru Purnima With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

by businesswireindia.com

Fixed Deposits: – The most favored investment option for all investors, big or small. India’s love affair with FD is going strong. Not only do they offer consistent returns but are free from all market risks.

High-Interest Income: – Bajaj Finance fixed deposits offer one of the highest interest rates in the market starting @8.40% and can go up to 8.75%. There are additional benefits for existing customers.

Guru Purnima, the festival honoring the sacred bond between teachers and students, is celebrated today with enthusiasm and fervor across the entire country. There could be no better occasion than this holy day for everyone to start nurturing their hard-earned money and see it grow and prosper.With the economy slowly recovering to its normal state and future prospects looking good, after the big policy decisions of demonetization and implementation of goods and services tax, time is ripe for investors to jump back into the market and find out the best investment option to park their money.At present the best investment options that one can avail in India are as follows: –Out of all the options mentioned above, Fixed Deposits are the only investment option that has offered consistent returns over the years and is free from all market risks. If one has not yet started investing in fixed deposits, then the occasion of Guru Purnima is the most opportune time to start investing now, as interest rates offered by financial institutions have begun to rise again.One of the most popular fixed deposit offerings in the market comes from India’s leading financial institution, Bajaj Finserv. Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd., offers its customers the opportunity to invest in high interest bearing fixed deposits which offer returns of up to 8.75% p.a. Bajaj Finserv fixed deposits are rated high on safety and stability with ICRA’s MAAA (stable) rating and’s FAAA/Stable rating, assuring timely payments of interest and principal. Some of the most attractive features of Bajaj Finserv Fixed Deposits are:-Fixed deposits from Bajaj Finance offer its customers an excellent option to secure their investment from market risks and earn a stable income.Still Confused about whether you should invest in Bajaj Finance FD or not? Checkto read unbiased reviews or directly callto clear all your doubts.Source: Businesswire