Plutus Groups Launches Plutus Desk – A Platform that Makes the Legal Services Accessible and Affordable to All

Getting legal services in the country has never been smooth sailing, on a personal or professional level but not anymore as Plutus Groups has just launched Plutus Desk – an industry changing, technological advanced Platform in the field of legal services. After a year of R&D the founders saw an immense scope to upgrade legal services wherein, with a simple user interface, any common man or corporate can get their work done with their software platform. Plutus is launching a one of its kind, effortless approach to legal services for corporates & entrepreneurs in India.

Karan Pawaskar – Founder of Plutus Groups

While explaining the concept Karan Pawaskar – Founder of Plutus Groups said, “All one has to do is to log in to www.plutusgroups.com and opt for a document you need or the situation calls for and add in the variables of data. We have designed this application in a way that opens a portal to the various services a client is looking for. The customer has to select the type of document and language then add in their name, address and other value data. It also adds economic value to the system as compared to other modes of approach in the industry. The payment methods are highly secure and the customer receives document within hours on the app and via mail." Karan Pawaskar further added, “Plutus Desk platform is a contemporary step in the sphere of Artificial Intelligence which will save cost up to 70% and give 95% faster services.”

After having successfully developed an application that aims at revolutionizing the dynamics of the legal industry, the group now envision to commercialise this software. Physical documents which require original signatures by solicitors will be delivered in a day’s time also banking on the exact location of the customer. To match safety standards, specialised lawyers, Chartered accountants and a 3-tier check of legal documentation is done before handing it over to the customer. This service is more accessible to the masses in every aspect, and law firms too can leverage it further to service their existing clients. And what’s more, this service is available 24X7 for the convenience of law professionals as well as common man.

About Plutus Group

Started in London with a group of friends after facing managerial problems in legal operations themselves, the Plutus Group leverages technological solutions to improve business services. The team is firmly backing Artificial Intelligence to change the discipline of how things have been working all over the world. Today they provide a gamut of solutions in legal, finance, smart tech with offices operating in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, London and Singapore.

For more details, please visit: www.plutusgroups.com.