PlyMahal Launches Golden Decorative Laminated Surfaces to Decorate Your Homes this Diwali

With the arrival of the festive season, many people start revamping their homes to give up the mood and welcome guests. While a few homeowners opt to buy new furniture and decor items, others seek ways to stylishly refurbish the existing ones. PlyMahal is launching an exclusive golden laminated ply collection that quickly transforms your living spaces to a royal home.

PlyMahal is known for its range of decorative laminates, veneers and decorative panels that are innovative and luxurious. They have proved time and again that laminates are an integral part of interiors and the right ones can lift any dull space. The company strives hard to source the best products across the globe so that their clients can get a taste of superior surfaces.

According to Mr. Pankaj Kumar, Managing Director of PlyMahal, “We have come up with stylish, durable and versatile decorative golden surface laminates to bring home stunning royal ambience. Our products have flexible backing and are useful in transforming the overall appearance of your furniture surfaces and wall areas. Other than assuring about quality in the latest laminated sheets, our latest collections will bring additional benefits of countless surface textures and in turn, bring outstanding features to your existing space.”



The range of Decorative Laminate powered by PlyMahal has wide applications. For instance, homeowners who want exceptional furniture items, glossy laminated sheets can do the trick. Along with this, PlyMahal offers textured Golden sheets that give a realistic look to both walls of your home and matt finishes to use in your corporate offices. The Metallic Magnificence collection at PlyMahal is masterfully engineered using robust innovative techniques making them architecturally grade and non-breakable. In addition to this, each design is water-resistant and termite-proof.

Each design subtly interacts with the light to create an enchanting effect. The resultant interplay of the reflective surface and light aptly works beautifully well in living environments that call for the just-right amount of restrained pizzazz. These textures can also be used to highlight architectural features in residential and commercial spaces.

Decorative Golden Surface Laminates are available in a size of dimensions 2440 x 600 mm with a thickness equal to 1.5 mm. This means, the products are easily installable and require less possible maintenance. Along with this, you can expect to get long-lasting durability sustaining for many years ahead.

Applications: The rich decorative surface panels can be used in a wide range of applications including walls, doors, cabinetry, furniture, and commercial spaces.

Price: ON REQUEST

Available at:

PlyMahal

B – 119, Mansrover Garden

Opp Kirti Nagar Police Station

New Delhi 110015

Ph:+91 9811195607