PMI’s Mission Winnow Goes Full Throttle with Ducati Corse for 2019 MotoGP™

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is pleased to announce that its Mission Winnow initiative is expanding in 2019 to include the Ducati Corse racing team.

Mission Winnow is a PMI-led campaign to raise global awareness of our passion and determination to constantly improve and evolve, as well as highlight the power of science, technology and innovation to build a better future.

PMI has partnered with Ducati Corse since 2002 and has extended the relationship for another three years until the end of 2021. As of the start of this year’s MotoGP season, the team will be officially known as Mission Winnow Ducati.

Mission Winnow was first launched in October 2018 with Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow, which – like Ducati Corse – has a passion for innovation and a relentless drive to improve in the team’s pursuit of victory.

Ducati Corse is one of the most inspiring and resilient teams in MotoGP, with a 70-year history in racing. Ducati fans form a passionate community who appreciate the sophistication of the bike and the unique skills of the riders, who compete in one of the world’s most exhilarating motorsports.

MotoGP and Formula 1 each attract a global audience of approximately 400 million viewers. Mission Winnow provides a window into PMI and our partners, as well as our shared commitment to constant improvement.

Miroslaw Zielinski, PMI’s President Science and Innovation said: “Mission Winnow encapsulates our dedication to strive for better in everything we do. To winnow, or discard old approaches and focus on the good is what we are doing at PMI – we take learnings from past mistakes and use them to continuously improve as we strive to achieve our ambitious vision of a smoke-free future.

“This is not about PMI-branded products. It is about our people and their dedication to leveraging the power of science, innovation and technology to transform not only our company but an entire industry for the benefit of the world’s 1.1 billion smokers and society as a whole.

“Mission Winnow highlights the passion and commitment of individuals and organizations to set a path for constant progress. The Ducati Corse racing team embodies Mission Winnow with its drive to develop, innovate and create new designs and new technology for better motorbikes.”

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S.

