Parveen Sultana’s tips for aspiring motivational speakers

Reading, observation, raising your level of imagination and questioning are some of the key aspects needed to become a motivational speaker, says orator and Tamil professor Parveen Sultana in an interview to TCP.
For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...Read More
Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...Read More
Drum stick or horseradish tree is a tall slender plant grown for it greens, flowers and nutritious pods. It is a very commonly used vegetable in Indian household. The leaves are th...Read More