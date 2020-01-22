  • Download mobile app
Powerful Gender Rights Documentary by National Award-Winning Filmmaker Vibha Bakshi Exclusively Screened for YPO Members

businesswireindia.com

January 22, 2020

Business Wire India

YPO, A Global Leadership Community of Chief Executives hosted YPO – Mumbai Connect that created a bold, visible and united force for gender equality with an exclusive screening of ‘Son Rise’ – a powerful gender-rights documentary directed and produced by National Award winning filmmaker Vibha Bakshi. The film was screened to a powerful group of YPO members followed by a high-powered panel discussion on making men equal partners for a gender equal world. Source: Businesswire

