Powerful Gender Rights Documentary by National Award-Winning Filmmaker Vibha Bakshi Exclusively Screened for YPO Members

YPO, A Global Leadership Community of Chief Executives hosted YPO – Mumbai Connect that created a bold, visible and united force for gender equality with an exclusive screening of ‘Son Rise’ – a powerful gender-rights documentary directed and produced by. The film was screened to a powerful group of YPO members followed by a high-powered panel discussion on making men equal partners for a gender equal world.Source: Businesswire