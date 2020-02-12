12 Feb 2020, Edition - 1674, Wednesday
Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited Revenue Growth at 12 percent for 9M FY19
by businesswireindia.com
February 12, 2020
Business Wire IndiaPrince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPF),
one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions
& multi polymer manufacturer having six strategically located plants
across the country, today announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter
ended 31st December 2019. The un-audited financial results were reviewed
by the audit committee and approved
by the Board
of Directors in their meeting held
on 11th February 2020.
Key Financial Highlights: 9M FY20 vs 9M FY19
- Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,204.9 crore as compared to Rs 1,072.9 crore, growth at 12%
- EBIDTA grew by 36% to Rs 171.1 crore as compared to Rs 125.8 crore, margins at 14.2% vs 11.7%, up by 250 bps
- PAT grew by 61% to Rs 84.2 crore as compared to Rs 52.2 crore
- Debt to equity ratio at 0.37x as on December 31, 2019
Key Financial Highlights: Q3 FY20 vs Q3 FY19
Commenting
- Revenue from operations stood at Rs 395.9 crore as compared to Rs 360.9 crore, growth at 10%
- EBIDTA grew by 23% to Rs 53.3 crore as compared to Rs 43.2 crore, margins at 13.5% vs 12.0%, up by 150 bps
- PAT grew by 41% to Rs 24.3 crore as compared to Rs 17.2 crore
on the results, Mr. Parag Chheda, Executive Director of Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, said “It gives me immense pleasure to share our Q3 FY20 results post our listing on December 30, 2019. We have delivered an inline performance in terms of our volume growth and margins. Various initiatives undertaken earlier has helped us sharpen our focus towards expanding our market reach, improving our market penetration and optimizing our product mix. We constantly look to launch newer products across our range to deliver effective solutions as well as significant value proposition to our end users. It is our endeavor to grow sustainably thereby creating value for all our shareholders.”
Source: Businesswire