07 Oct 2019
Project Management Institute Announces 2020 Board of Directors

by businesswireindia.com

October 7, 2019

Business Wire India

Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for the project, program and portfolio management profession, today announced its 2020 Board of Directors. PMI’s membership elects the governing body to serve three-year terms. Four directors elected by their colleagues, serve as PMI officers and committee chairs:

 

The following individuals will serve as the 2020 Executive Committee:

 
  • PMI Board Chair – Anthony (Tony) Appleby, MBA, PMP
  • Strategy Oversight Committee Chair – Tejas Sura, MS, MBA, PMP, PfMP
  • Audit Committee Chair – Galen Townson, PMP
  • Compensation Committee Chair – Caterina (Cathy) La Tona, BCS, PMP, PfMP
     

The following newly elected director will serve for the 2020 – 2022 term of service:

 
  • Anca Slușanschi, MSc, PMP, ICP-APM
     

The following directors will continue to serve in 2020:

 
  • Anthony (Tony) Appleby, MBA, PMP
  • Randall T. (Randy) Black, P.Eng., PMP
  • J. Davidson Frame, PhD, PMP, PMI Fellow
  • Teresa A. (Terri) Knudson, MBA, PMP, PgMP, PfMP
  • Caterina (Cathy) La Tona, BCS, PMP, PfMP
  • Beth Partleton, PMP, PMI Fellow
  • LuAnn Piccard, PMP
  • Jennifer Tharp, PMP
  • Roberto Toledo, MBA, PMP
  • Galen Townson, PMP
  • Tejas Sura, MS, MBA, PMP, PfMP
     

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

 

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research, we work to prepare more than three million professionals around the world for The Project Economy: the coming economy in which work, and individuals, are organized around projects. Celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2019, we work in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

