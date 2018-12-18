PSB Names Mike Chuter Chief Executive Officer

by businesswireindia.com

PSB, a global research-based consultancy within BCW, announced today that Mike Chuter has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Chuter is based in New York and reports to Donna Imperato, Global CEO of BCW. He is responsible for the global growth and development of the organization across its Corporate, Political, Media and Entertainment practices.

“Mike is exceptionally well-suited to lead PSB given his deep experience interpreting data through both analytical and creative lenses and in driving integrated communications programs rooted in analytics,” said Imperato. “Mike is the right person to help PSB advise on holistic creative communications solutions that leverage the firm’s industry-leading expertise in primary research and behavioral, social and other third-party data analysis.”

Chuter is a 25-year agency veteran who joins PSB from global social impact organization Thankful, which he co-founded in 2013, a one-half commercial enterprise, one-half social giving engine based in New York. Before that, he founded and spent 12 years with CUBED in Melbourne, Australia, providing business consultancy and marketing communications strategy and implementation for clients including ANZ Bank, Australia Post, Save the Children, Specsavers, Synergy Energy, TRUenergy and Federation University of Australia. In 2014, CUBED was sold to Publicis to create Publicis CUBED.

Before that, he spent three years as Head of Direct & Digital Marketing with M&C Saatchi in Melbourne managing clients including ANZ bank, Australia Post, Buena Vista Home Entertainment, CUB, National Pharmacies and TXU Energy. Prior to that, he spent five years with Ogilvy as Board Director of OgilvyOne and Operations Director of OgilvyInteractive in London.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining the great team at PSB," said Chuter. "While data is a necessity for organizations today, the real power is in the insights. PSB partners with some of the most innovative global brands and organizations to deliver insights that spark creative transformation for clients with political, social and behavioral, brand and consumer challenges. I am hugely thankful to be given this opportunity.”

Chuter was awarded Australian Marketer of the Year by The Association of Data Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) and CUBED was listed in BRW Magazine’s Fast Starters and Fast 100 in Australia. He is a past board member of the ADMA, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and Comic Relief Australia. He is also a current advisor for JDRF International, One Earth Rising and a is a mentor for incarcerated men and women through Defy Ventures.

About PSB

PSB is a full-service custom research and analytics consultancy that connects data-driven insights with human experience to solve clients’ most critical challenges. With a heritage in political polling, PSB brings the agility of campaign strategy to research and consulting across a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services and entertainment. PSB is a member of the BCW Group of companies, which is a part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), the world leader in communications services. For more information, visit www.psbresearch.com.

