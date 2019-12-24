PVR Cinemas Brings Christmas Cheer Early With "Kids Day out- Christmas Special" Exclusively in PVR Playhouse

by businesswireindia.com

Ho! Ho! Ho! Adding joy to the holiday season, PVR Cinemas is hosting Christmas special, ‘Kids’ Day Out Film Festival’ across India. Started on 21December’19, the 9-day Film Festival will screen two popular children films;ata unique kid’s auditorium concept. The festival will run across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Surat, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Amritsar.Adding to the excitement and vigor of the year-end celebrations; PVR has introduced the Kid’s Film Festival to cater to its youngest patrons and pamper them at PVR Playhouse, an auditorium specially designed for children.said, “Christmas always brings in a lot of excitement, gifts and surprises. We every year organize a festival specific to children for them to enjoy with their families. The response all these years has been enthralling and each year we come up with a new enthusiasm to do something special for our youngest audience. The festival will open across 7 cities and we are certain it will overjoy our little patrons.”The experience will be made even more memorable with the special Xmas contest that will go live in PVR’s social/ digital handles. Making the celebrations grand, the participants will get a chance to travel to Dubai and other international destinations with family by only submitting the Playhouse movie tickets dated between 21and 29December’19.This Christmas, PVR welcomes the tiny tots to indulge in some winter extravaganza at the theatres.Source: Businesswire