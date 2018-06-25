Quatrro Announces Strategic Exit from Content Enhancement and Data Services Business To Maximize Shareholder Value

Business Wire India
Quatrro Global Services, a market leader in providing platform-based business process outsourcing solutions to global clients, announced that it has completed the sale of Scope e-Knowledge Center (a Quatrro Company) to SPi Global which is 100% owned by the global private equity firm Partners Group. Partners Group acquired SPi in May 2017 from CVC Capital Partners Asia III.
Since its acquisition by Quatrro in 2007, Scope has focused on leveraging path-breaking technology tools, incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and has been transformed into an industry leader in the STM publishing value chain. With a diversified client base, Scope has grown its top line by 400% while sustaining profitability.
Quatrro’s strategic exit of Scope is aligned with its vision of accelerating the growth of existing businesses and pursuing opportunities to maximize shareholder value. Quatrro’s strategy has been to grow and operate each of its business lines within a flexible corporate structure that combines business line operating independence with leadership mentoring, resources, capital and shared services from the corporate team.
Each of Quatrro’s individual business lines, namely Processing Solutions
, Fraud Managed Services
, Mortgage Services
, Financial & Accounting Solutions
and Technical Support Group
are high specialized businesses with unique platform based services leveraging state-of-art capabilities, servicing a diversified client base.
“We are very pleased with our divestiture of Scope to SPi Global, a market leader in Data Intelligence Software and Content Technology space”, said Raman Roy, Chairman and Managing Director, Quatrro Global Services.
“The acquisition is a glowing testimony of Quatrro’s commitment to unlocking shareholder value by continuously scaling its businesses through a combination of value innovation, domain expertise and offering niche platform-based services.”
