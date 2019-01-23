  • Download mobile app
23 Jan 2019, Edition - 1289, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • PM NarendraModi to inaugurate Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort
  • Michel moved ‘unused’ Agusta funds to UK: CBI
  • Prime Minister NarendraModi visits the Yaad-e-Jallian, a museum on Jallianwala Bagh, at Red Fort in Delhi.
  • Ex-Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn has been in detention since his shocking arrest on November 19
  • Lokpal would have prevented ‘Rafale scam’: Anna Hazare
  • Encounter breaks out at Shopian in J&K
  • Sena Leader Sanjay Raut has confirmed that they will be holding a special screening of Thackeray film for PM Modi in Delhi
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

QuikrHomes Hosted Realty Awards 2019

by businesswireindia.com

January 23, 2019

Business Wire India
QuikrHomesa real-estate vertical of Quikra company which now operates leading transaction marketplaces built on top of India’s largest classifieds platform, today announced the felicitation of the winners at QuikrHomes Realty Awards 2019. This year’s event which was jointly organized by QuikrHomes was themed ‘Selling Real-Estate in New Era’.
 
The event was organized to provide a platform for real-estate stakeholders to discuss the future of the industry. Sonu Abhinandan, VP – QuikrHomes highlighted the digital media influence on real-estate, while Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Associate Professor – Finance & Accounting, Chair, Real Estate Initiative, IIMB, spoke about the global and Indian perspectives in real-estate.
 
Speaking at the event, Sonu Abhinandan Kumar, VP, QuikrHomes, said, “The future of real-estate is digital as consumers search for their property related needs online and hence gaining popularity among developer community as well. With personalized and engaging experiences taking over the real-estate industry, digital mediums will drive the realty sector in this new era.”
 
Talking about technology-driven platforms, he further added, “As technology continues to disrupt the real-estate industry, it will enable more transparency. Virtual reality along with social media platforms will play a major role in terms of generating business and attracting more consumers.”
 
The winners were recognized across individual, real-estate projects, builder, and allied categories. The selection process was based on several crucial factors which are paramount in determining the on-ground company performance, construction quality, and project status. Below are a few winners in some of these categories:

Winners – Individuals:
  • Amanda Purvankara, Director, Provident Housing Ltd, was awarded as the Women Entrepreneur of the Year
  • Asha Singh, VP – Marketing, 360 Realtors was awarded as the Female Marketer of The Year 2018 – 2019
  • Salil Phatak, Head – Digital Marketing, Rustomjee was awarded as the Digital Marketer of the Year 2018 – 2019
Winners – Real-Estate Projects:
  • Project CoEvolve Northern Star by CoEvolve Estates Pvt Ltd was awarded the Sustainable Project of the Year 2018 – 2019 in Bengaluru
  • Project Gopalan Olympia by Gopalan Enterprises was awarded the Affordable Housing Project of the Year 2018 – 2019
  • Project Janaadhar Shubha by Janaadhar (India) Pvt. Ltd. was awarded the Consumer Choice Project of the year 2018 – 2019
  • Project Vishal Sanjivini by Vishal Projects Pvt Ltd was awarded the Most Luxurious Villa Project of the Year in Telangana, 2018 – 2019
Winners – Builders:
  • Aakruthi Group was awarded the Best Affordable Plot Developer of the Year 2018 – 2019
  • Casagrand Builder Pvt Ltd was awarded the Developer of The Year for South India, 2018 – 2019
  • Krishna Homes was awarded the Emerging Developer of the Year in Madhya Pradesh, 2018 – 2019
  • Monarch Group was awarded the Excellence in Delivery, 2018 – 2019
  • Pionier Developers was awarded the Luxury Developer of the Year 2018 – 2019 in Bangalore
  • Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd was awarded the Developer of The Year 2018 – 2019
  • Svamitva Infrastructures was awarded the Emerging Developer of the Year, Residential, 2018 – 2019
Winner – Allied:
  • Homelane.com was awarded the Best Homes Interior Company of the Year 2018 – 2019
QuikrHomes Realty Awards 2019 were conducted in association with RealtyFact, a digital real-estate portal.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿