Real Estate Company Gahlaut Buildcon Ventures into Entertainment Sector

With spanking hold in real estate world, Gahlaut Buildcon is now all set to take up entertainment industry by storm with its venture Gahlaut Entertainment Private Limited. The founder and Director of the company, Divesh Kumar, turns producer with the new venture and has announced a new Punjabi singing reality show for television.

Divesh Kumar, Founder and Director, Gahlaut Entertainment Private Limited

The popularity of reality shows on small screen is increasing day by day. So another Punjabi reality show for singers 'Suran de Sartaj' will be produced by Divesh Kumar and directed by Suraj kumar whose telecast partner will be Chardikla Time TV. With this show, the makers are giving an amazing platform to the young talent assisting them in brightening their future by creating more opportunities and broadway in music industry.

Auditions for the show will be conducted in 12 cities covering North India in the months of April/May 2019 and the show will be aired on TV in June/July 2019. It will be shot in Patiala, Punjab. The Top – 20 singers will get a golden chance to record their singles with Fankaar Music India Limited. And the winner of the show will be awarded with a scholarship along with a contract for a music album, to be launched by Divesh Kumar's Fankaar Music India Limited.

Divesh Kumar is an educationist, builder, entrepreneur and a philanthropist. He is the founder and owner of group of companies viz. NLTI India (Next Level Training Institution); Gahlaut Buildcon Private Limited (Real estate); Gahlaut Entertainment Private Limited (Film production company); Gahlaut Studioz Limited and Fankaar Music India Limited (Record Label Company). Besides these companies, Divesh being a philanthropist, also wishes to plan on an NGO which will work towards women empowerment, social issues and child education amongst others.