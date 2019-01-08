Reliance Vision Express Completes 10 Years of Delivering Eye Care in India

by businesswireindia.com

Vision Express, a joint venture brand between Grand Vision and Reliance Retail Limited, has completed ten years of delivering eye care in India. Founded in 2008, Vision Express has established a countrywide presence with 160+ stores across 32 cities. The brand recently opened doors in Amritsar & Bhopal, which marked its expansion into two new territories, Punjab & Madhya Pradesh respectively.Speaking on the occasion, Mr.CEO- Vision Express, said, "A brand completing 10 years, while growing stronger with each passing day in these dynamic times in India, is a proud moment for all of us in the Reliance Vision Express family."Vision Express ensures that the eye care needs of users are thoroughly examined and the best-suited advice is suggested. With a staunch commitment to eye care, the optical retail chain offers a comprehensive 6-step eye test, a process certified in Europe, conducted by qualified optometrists.The brand offers a wide range of high-quality lenses and frames made of superior materials in latest designs to ensure that consumers get the latest trends in eyewear at affordable prices. Vision Express also offers European styled sunglasses for sun protection and the latest range of contact lenses for extra comfort. Vision Express in India, currently houses private labels designed in Europe, which go by the brand names of Miki Ninn, In Style, Sensaya, Julius etc."India as a market has been waking up to the significance of protective eyewear and regular eye checkups. Consumers' perception of sunglasses – such as prescription sunglasses, as a need-based product has happened only in the recent years. As an optical retail chain with over 120 years of international heritage being present in the country over a decade, we feel responsible for educating people about eye care and offer what is best for them," said Mr.Vision Express is part of a 120-year-old heritage of GrandVision Europe, which is a global leader in optical retail and is committed to delivering superior and affordable eye care to people around the world. With a presence over 7,000 brick and mortar stores and online presence, GrandVision is present in more than 40 different countries and over 150 million customers visit GrandVision stores every year."The prescription eyewear market is witnessing 15% CAGR approximately. These are exciting times to be a part of optical retail, being a part of Grand Vision & Reliance Retail, we are able to deliver immense value to the end user," said Mr."Being global eye care experts, we want to be present wherever consumers need our services. In the coming months, we will further increase our footprints to make our world-class products and services more accessible to our customers," he added.Source: Businesswire