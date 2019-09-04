Results from RE-SPECT CVT® published – first trial of NOAC in cerebral venous thrombosis

by businesswireindia.com

Study published in JAMA Neurology investigated Pradaxa® (dabigatran etexilate) in patients with cerebral venous and dural sinus thrombosis (CVT)

First exploratory study of a non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant (NOAC) in this population

The study is part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to advancing thrombosis care



Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the publication of primary analysis from RE-SPECT CVT®, the first exploratory, prospective, randomised controlled study of a NOAC in patients with blood clots in the veins or venous sinuses of the brain. The trial investigated the safety and efficacy of Pradaxa® (dabigatran etexilate) and dose-adjusted warfarin in patients with CVT.

The results provide insight into the role of anticoagulation in patients with CVT of mild-moderate severity. In the study, there were no recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) events in either treatment group. The trial also found that the rate of bleeding was low, with two patients in the warfarin arm (3.3%) and one (1.7%) in the dabigatran arm developing a major bleed. There was no mortality in either treatment arm in this study.1

“Cerebral venous thrombosis, CVT, which affects predominantly young patients and women, can cause death and disability. Patients who survive the acute phase of CVT may suffer recurrent venous thrombosis. To prevent that, the usual clinical practice is to prescribe vitamin K antagonists (VKAs, such as warfarin). VKAs present limitations in terms of safety, dosing, reversibility and patient preference,” said Professor José M. Ferro, Director of the Department of Neurosciences and Mental Health at the Hospital Santa Maria in Lisbon, Portugal, and Chair of the RE-SPECT CVT Steering Committee. “RE-SPECT CVT was the largest trial performed in patients with CVT to date, enrolling 120 patients. The trial showed that the risk of recurrent VTE in CVT patients of mild to moderate severity under anticoagulant therapy with dabigatran for six months was low and associated with few major or clinically relevant bleeding events.”

The trial forms part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s ongoing commitment to expanding scientific knowledge of thrombosis care. Additionally, it furthers the understanding of the safety profile of dabigatran, which has been documented in the extensive RE-VOLUTION® trial and registry programme.2-24

About the RE-SPECT CVT® study

Randomised evaluation of the safety and efficacy of dabigatran etexilate versus dose adjusted warfarin in patients with cerebral venous thrombosis (RE-SPECT CVT®)1

RE-SPECT CVT® was a prospective, randomised exploratory study assessing the safety and efficacy of dabigatran etexilate and warfarin in patients who suffer from CVT. The open-label study involved 120 patients from nine countries and looked to evaluate the suitability of dabigatran etexilate and warfarin for the treatment and secondary prevention of blood clots in the veins or venous sinuses of the brain. Patients aged ≥ 18 years old with a confirmed diagnosis of CVT (with or without haemorrhagic stroke) were randomised to receive either warfarin or dabigatran etexilate.1

Please click on the following link for ‘Notes to Editors’ and ‘References’: http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/re-spect-cvt-study-data-published

Intended audiences:

This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. It is directed to the international audience outside Germany. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005991/en/

Source: Businesswire