21 Jan 2020, Edition - 1652, Tuesday
Right To Protein Campaign Reaches Out to the Listeners of Red FM 93.5 to Create Protein Awareness Among Indian Masses

by businesswireindia.com

January 21, 2020

Business Wire India
Right To Protein, a public initiative to increase awareness about protein consumption, reached out to the listeners of one of India’s largest and most popular radio station, Red FM 93.5, to raise awareness about adequate consumption of protein in daily Indian diets. The campaign’s long-term goal is to champion the cause of protein sufficiency in India and help Indians be more protein aware for better nutrition and improved overall health.
 
The 15-city outreach (metros and non-metros) targeted over 13 million* Indians to create maximum awareness about the importance of daily protein consumption. The message delivered via Red FM’s broadcast network across India, encouraged listeners to learn more about protein and calculate their daily intake requirements using the protein calculator – Protein-O-Meter**.
 
The Protein-O-Meter tool freely accessible on www.righttoprotein.com, calculates one’s daily protein requirement basis basic individual information such as body profile, type of lifestyle and meals consumed at different times during the day. Apart from information on one’s possible protein gap, the platform also provides information on protein-rich foods, healthy habits, tips and busting myths about protein. 
 
The Right To Protein initiative aims to create a vibrant ecosystem of like-minded citizens that will not only sensitize each other about the importance of protein in an Indian diet, but will also further the country’s public health agenda in-line with Government of India’s campaigns such as Eat Right India. Regular information regarding protein, is shared through www.righttoprotein.com. Institutions can help by associating with Right To Protein as a supporter to the cause. This includes organizations, government agencies, educational and research organizations that are directly operating in the human food and animal feed industry. Anyone can join the initiative using #RightToProtein on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Source: Businesswire

